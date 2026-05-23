Twelve people injured in Russian strike on mourning procession in Sumy – media

The number of people injured in a strike by the occupiers on a funeral procession has increased to 12, reports Suspilne. Sumy.

"One person died in the hospital, another 12 were injured. One person is in the operating room, two are hospitalized, and the rest are being examined," said Mykola Burtyka, a doctor in the emergency department of the regional hospital.

Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed and nine were injured in a Russian strike on a funeral procession at a cemetery on the outskirts of the city of Sumy.