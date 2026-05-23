Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:35 23.05.2026

Ukrainian President imposes sanctions on 29 merchant vessels transporting military cargo for Russia

1 min read
Ukrainian President imposes sanctions on 29 merchant vessels transporting military cargo for Russia
Photo: SBU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on sea vessels that are part of Russia’s shadow military logistics fleet.

"The second package includes 29 civilian commercial vessels involved in transporting cargo for Russia’s military needs. They are used for the regular transportation of large volumes of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, and personnel of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Most of them are already under sanctions by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. Ukraine will work with partners to synchronize sanctions against the remaining vessels," the website of the President’s Office reported.

Advisor and Commissioner of the President for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said that sanctions are a tool for systemically limiting Russia’s ability to wage war.

"One of today’s packages highlights the supply channels of weapons for the Russian army – we will see which ports will now accept these vessels," he said.

Tags: #sanctions #shadow_fleet #zelenskyy

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