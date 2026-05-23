Interfax-Ukraine
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14:29 23.05.2026

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 127 occupiers involved in missile strikes on country – President's Office

2 min read
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 127 occupiers involved in missile strikes on country – President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to impose sanctions on occupiers responsible for missile strikes on Ukrainian territory, the President’s Office reported.

"The first sanctions package includes 127 Russian occupiers involved in missile strikes on Ukraine, including critical infrastructure and civilian targets. Restrictions have been imposed on commanders of long-range aviation units of Russian Aerospace Forces who have used more than 4,100 air-launched cruise missiles Kh-101, Kh-55, Kh-555, Kh-22, Kh-32, as well as Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles," the President’s Office said.

Sanctions were also imposed on commanders of missile and artillery units of the Russian Ground Forces.

"They carried out more than 1,100 attacks using Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles and Iskander-M ballistic missiles. As a result, attacks were carried out on critical and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, including the strike on a café-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region on October 5, 2023, which killed 59 people; the attack on the central part of Sumy, which caused 35 casualties, including two teenagers; and the strike on the center of Chernihiv on April 17, 2024, where three missiles killed 18 people and injured 78 more," the President’s Office said.

Advisor and Commissioner of the President for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said that the sanctions package targets those who issue orders and carry out missile terror against Ukrainian cities.

"This is about increasing the cost of aggression for Russia, complicating its military operations, and ensuring inevitable accountability for strikes on civilians and infrastructure," he said.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy #nsdc #occupiers

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