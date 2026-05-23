Woman killed in drone attack in Kherson, war crimes investigation launched – prosecutor's office

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the death of a 64-year-old woman resulting from a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kherson, classified as a war crime, the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported.

"According to the investigation, at about 23:00 on May 22, 2026, Russian military forces struck a house in Kherson using a UAV. As a result, a 64-year-old woman who was inside the house was killed," the statement said on Telegram.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in a person’s death (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The office said that prosecutors, jointly with police investigators, are carrying out the necessary investigative actions to document another war crime committed by Russian forces.