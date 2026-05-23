Three killed, 5 more injured in shelling of Kharkiv region over past day – authorities

Over the past day, Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 17 settlements in Kharkiv region using various types of drones, resulting in deaths and injuries among civilians, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"In the town of Zolochiv, a 66-year-old man was injured; in the village of Pisky-Radkivski of Borova community, a 52-year-old woman was wounded; in the town of Kivsharivka of Kupiansk community, a 46-year-old man was killed; in the village of Petrivka of Zolochiv community, a 78-year-old man was injured; in the city of Bohodukhiv, a 53-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Horokhovatka of Borova community, a 41-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were killed, while a 42-year-old woman was injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.