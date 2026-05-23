Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:28 23.05.2026

One killed, 2 wounded in Russian attacks on 45 settlements in Zaporizhia region over past day

1 min read
One killed, 2 wounded in Russian attacks on 45 settlements in Zaporizhia region over past day
Photo: https://www.zoda.gov.ua

One person was killed and two others were injured in the Zaporizhia and Polohy districts as a result of Russian attacks on 45 settlements in Zaporizhia region over the past day, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"Thirty reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, vehicles and outbuildings," the statement released on Saturday morning said.

In particular, Russian forces carried out 26 airstrikes. In addition, the settlements were attacked by 534 drones of various modifications, mostly FPV drones, while 259 artillery strikes were recorded, the regional governor said on Telegram.

According to the administration, 30 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure facilities, housing, vehicles and outbuildings.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #russian_attack

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