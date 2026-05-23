One person killed in occupiers' drone strike on funeral procession in Sumy – authorities

One person has been reported killed in a Russian drone attack on a funeral procession in the city of Sumy, reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Unfortunately, a man who sustained extremely serious injuries as a result of the Russian strike on the funeral procession in Sumy has died in the hospital. Medics did everything possible to save his life," he wrote on Telegram.

The identity of the deceased is currently being established.