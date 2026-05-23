Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:11 23.05.2026

One person killed in occupiers' drone strike on funeral procession in Sumy – authorities

1 min read

One person has been reported killed in a Russian drone attack on a funeral procession in the city of Sumy, reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Unfortunately, a man who sustained extremely serious injuries as a result of the Russian strike on the funeral procession in Sumy has died in the hospital. Medics did everything possible to save his life," he wrote on Telegram.

The identity of the deceased is currently being established.

Tags: #funeral #sumy_region #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

12:52 23.05.2026
Number of injured in attack on mourning procession in Sumy rises to 9 – authorities

Number of injured in attack on mourning procession in Sumy rises to 9 – authorities

12:42 23.05.2026
Four wounded in attack on funeral procession in Sumy – authorities

Four wounded in attack on funeral procession in Sumy – authorities

18:45 22.05.2026
One killed, another injured in Zaporizhia region due to UAV strike – officials

One killed, another injured in Zaporizhia region due to UAV strike – officials

15:08 20.05.2026
Russia destroys 46 Ukrzaliznytsia passenger carriages since start of full-scale invasion

Russia destroys 46 Ukrzaliznytsia passenger carriages since start of full-scale invasion

12:15 19.05.2026
Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

Two killed, two wounded in Hlukhiv in Russian drone attack - official

12:10 19.05.2026
Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

Two killed, 17 wounded in missile strike on Pryluky - official

11:08 19.05.2026
Two killed, 3 wounded in Donetsk region in Russian strikes - police

Two killed, 3 wounded in Donetsk region in Russian strikes - police

10:39 19.05.2026
Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

Russia attacks several Naftogaz infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region

09:38 19.05.2026
Two wounded in Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district in Shahed attack - Vilkul

Two wounded in Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district in Shahed attack - Vilkul

09:33 19.05.2026
Izmail district hit by enemy attack, port infrastructure damaged - official

Izmail district hit by enemy attack, port infrastructure damaged - official

HOT NEWS

Four wounded in attack on funeral procession in Sumy – authorities

Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

Our strategic position is full and rightful membership – Sybiha on EU membership

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Negotiating clusters with EU should be formally opened in June - Sybiha

LATEST

Ukrainian President reports on destruction of Russia's Metafrax Chemicals

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says proposal of associate EU membership 'unfair' – media

Air defense downs 102 out of 124 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 9 locations – Air Force

Ukrainian President congratulates Marine Corps on their holiday

Join UP! changes business model to vertically integrated comprehensive travel service

Invaders increasingly use short-range drones against civilians, 127 killed in Kherson alone – PGO

Ukraine must speak of reburying Petliura, Skoropadsky – institute head

Resident of frontline Kivsharivka killed in drone strike

Ukraine's bus market grows 6% in April, driven by used vehicles – analysts

Zelenskyy on protection of northern border: We will not leave any axis without attention

AD
AD