Ukrainian President reports on destruction of Russia's Metafrax Chemicals

Photo: General Staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the destruction of the chemical enterprise Metafrax Chemicals in Perm Krai, Russia.

"I am grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for striking one of Russia’s important military-industrial enterprises. The distance from our border is 1,700 kilometers – Perm Krai. Metafrax Chemicals is an important part of Russia’s chemical industry… This is an important long-range sanction of ours," he wrote in Telegram.

Zelenskyy said that the company’s products supply dozens of other Russian military production facilities, including aircraft and drones, missile engines, and explosives. The production process at the facility has now been halted.