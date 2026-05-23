Interfax-Ukraine
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12:52 23.05.2026

Number of injured in attack on mourning procession in Sumy rises to 9 – authorities

1 min read
Number of injured in attack on mourning procession in Sumy rises to 9 – authorities

The number of injured in the attack by a Russian drone on a mourning procession in Sumy has risen to nine, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov reported.

"Medics are currently fighting for the life of a gravely injured person in the Sumy community. Resuscitation measures are being carried out. Another person is in serious condition. The person is undergoing surgery… Currently, nine victims are known. Four people have already been provided with medical assistance and are being treated on an outpatient basis," the message on Telegram said.

Tags: #funeral #sumy #russian_attack

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