Four wounded in attack on funeral procession in Sumy – authorities

Four people were wounded in a Russian drone attack on a funeral procession in Sumy, the city’s military administration reported.

"Today, an enemy FPV drone, using fiber optics, struck a funeral procession heading to one of the city’s cemeteries. As a result of the drone hitting the roadway, near a bus, four people were injured. All the injured have now been taken to medical facilities. The condition of one of them is assessed as grave," reads a post on the military administration’s Facebook page.

All circumstances are being clarified. Information will be updated.