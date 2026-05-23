Interfax-Ukraine
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12:42 23.05.2026

Four wounded in attack on funeral procession in Sumy – authorities

1 min read
Four wounded in attack on funeral procession in Sumy – authorities

Four people were wounded in a Russian drone attack on a funeral procession in Sumy, the city’s military administration reported.

"Today, an enemy FPV drone, using fiber optics, struck a funeral procession heading to one of the city’s cemeteries. As a result of the drone hitting the roadway, near a bus, four people were injured. All the injured have now been taken to medical facilities. The condition of one of them is assessed as grave," reads a post on the military administration’s Facebook page.

All circumstances are being clarified. Information will be updated.

Tags: #funeral #sumy_region #russian_attack

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