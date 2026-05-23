Air defense downs 102 out of 124 Russian drones overnight, hits recorded at 9 locations – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 102 out of 124 drones launched by Russian occupiers against Ukraine overnight into Saturday beginning at 18:30 on Friday. However, strikes by 12 attack drones were recorded at nine locations, while debris from downed drones fell in five locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data as of 08:30, air defense units shot down or suppressed 102 enemy UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones, in the north, south and east of the country," the Air Force said on Telegram.

The night of May 23 (starting from 18:30 on May 22), the enemy attacked with 124 strike UAVs, including jet-powered Shahed drones, Gerbera, Italmas and Parodiya decoy drones launched from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

In addition, strikes by 12 attack UAVs were recorded at nine locations, along with debris from downed drones falling in five locations.