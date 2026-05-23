Interfax-Ukraine
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11:31 23.05.2026

Ukrainian President congratulates Marine Corps on their holiday

1 min read
Ukrainian President congratulates Marine Corps on their holiday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Marines on their professional holiday – Marine Corps Day.

"Ukraine’s Marine Corps embodies dedication – the readiness, despite everything, to protect their own, defend our positions, and destroy the occupier. Our warriors, our heroes. On the toughest sections of the front, through their strength, endurance, and character, they deliver results for Ukraine and give us confidence that we will stand firm," the president wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy thanked every Marine for their resilience and for protecting Ukrainians.

"And we must all understand the immense price Ukraine is paying for its independence and the battles through which it is being won. We honor the valiant deeds of our fallen heroes. We are proud of every man and woman who continues the fight today, defends the state, and brings peace for Ukraine closer. Happy Ukrainian Marine Corps Day!" the president said.

Tags: #marine_corps #zelenskyy #congratulations

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