Join UP! changes business model to vertically integrated comprehensive travel service

The internationally operating travel brand Join UP!, founded in Ukraine, is changing its business model from a classic tour operator into a vertically integrated comprehensive travel service – Join UP! Travel Universe, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are moving to a new stage – creating the Join UP! Travel Universe brand image, a vertically integrated model that combines all key travel elements into one seamless system centered around the customer. Our goal is to move beyond selling individual services and instead manage the entire customer experience: from travel inspiration to returning home from the trip," commented Join UP! co-founder Alina Alba.

The change in the business model also means a change in the company's development approach. Whereas the growth strategy previously focused mainly on scaling up, the emphasis is now shifting toward "internal" development: multiservice offerings, quality control of the travel experience, and a seamless customer journey in which all contact points are integrated into a single system (an omnichannel approach) for obtaining the required service.

The vertically integrated model will be based on the strategic airline partner SkyUp, the company's own DMC companies (destination management companies serving tourists in holiday destinations), traditional travel agencies (B2B sales), travel shops (offline B2C sales points), and direct online sales via the website. Consumers will be offered package and dynamic tours, hotel bookings, airline tickets, excursions, events, activities, vehicle rentals, and more.

This structure will enable Join UP! to better control quality at every stage of the customer journey and create a holistic, predictable, and personalized travel experience. The new model will also make it possible to adapt travel solutions more quickly to changes in customer behavior and market conditions, as well as attract new audiences, including people accustomed to independently planning trips and organizing the entire travel process on their own.

The new travel planning format will also allow travelers to literally "assemble" their vacations like a construction set and see all trip details in one place – in a mobile application or the web version of the platform.

The updated platform is already available to users, although new services will be added gradually so that customers can receive personalized travel solutions tailored to their needs, budget, and lifestyle. For agents, this transformation opens new opportunities to expand the product lineup, improve customer experience, and attract new audiences that value service diversity and seamless interaction.

In addition to transforming its business model, the Join UP! brand is updating its visual identity across all official digital platforms.

Over more than 15 years, Join UP! has evolved from a travel agency and local tour operator into an international travel brand. The company is currently represented in Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Moldova. Since the beginning of its operations, the brand has served more than 8 million tourists across all markets and expanded its partner network to nearly 10,000 travel agencies, according to internal data.

As reported, Join UP! LLC was established in 2013. The ultimate beneficiaries are Yuriy Alba and Oleksandr Alba.