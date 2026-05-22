Invaders increasingly use short-range drones against civilians, 127 killed in Kherson alone – PGO

Russian invaders are increasingly using short-range drones not as a means of warfare, but as an instrument of targeted terror against the civilian population, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reported on Telegram on Friday.

"The situation in Kherson region is the most indicative. On the de-occupied territories of the region... 287 civilians, including children, were killed as a result of these attacks. Another 2,549 people were injured, including 41 children. The city of Kherson alone accounts for 127 killed and 1,754 injured. This is 44% of the total number of those killed and almost 69% of all those injured as a result of drone attacks in the region," the PGO said in the statement.

Law enforcement officers have registered 5,303 criminal proceedings into the attacks of various drone modifications on civilian infrastructure in Kherson region.

Across Ukraine, the number of criminal proceedings into attacks involving short-range drones is also growing rapidly, according to law enforcement agencies. A total of 2,427 such attacks were recorded in 2024, some 6,771 criminal proceedings in 2025, and 2,010 proceedings in the first four months of 2026. Currently, law enforcement officers register up to 45-50 criminal proceedings per day during certain periods.

"This indicates not isolated episodes of hostilities, but a systemic, repetitive and organized practice of using drones against civilians. Constant patterns of destruction are recorded: targeted use of FPV drones against people in open spaces, at public transport stops, near residential buildings and infrastructure facilities; repeat strikes on hit sites after the arrival of emergency services; attacks on fixed-route taxis, private cars and other civilian transport that has no military significance," the statement said.

The PGO specifically noted the threat of repeat strikes that the enemy inflicts after the arrival of rescuers, medics and police officers at the attack site.

"Currently, 34 criminal proceedings have been registered into attacks on emergency services workers during the performance of their official duties in the combat zone or during the liquidation of the consequences of UAV strikes. Of these, nine proceedings relate to attacks on State Emergency Service workers, 25 on medical workers. As a result of these attacks, 52 medical workers were injured, three of them died. Twenty State Emergency Service workers were also injured. In addition, 95 criminal proceedings are being investigated into drone attacks on workers of the National Police of Ukraine. As a result of these strikes, 167 police officers were wounded, four died. The attacks occurred during the evacuation of the population, responding to shelling, performing duties and moving through the territory of settlements," the PGO said in the statement.

UAV strikes damaged 52 units of specialized transport, including 44 emergency medical vehicles and eight fire and rescue vehicles.

"Prosecutors and investigators record numerous cases when drones are directed at residential areas, civilian transport, critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, crowded places, as well as at emergency services workers during the liquidation of the consequences of attacks. Such actions show signs of a gross violation of international humanitarian law and qualify as war crimes," the PGO said.