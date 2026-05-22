Interfax-Ukraine
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20:18 22.05.2026

Zelenskyy on protection of northern border: We will not leave any axis without attention

1 min read
Zelenskyy on protection of northern border: We will not leave any axis without attention
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to Rivne region, said he had discussed the protection of northern regions of Ukraine with community leaders.

"Rivne region, Zhytomyr region, Volyn region. We spoke with community leaders, including about the protection of this northern axis, taking into account the existing threats. Yesterday there were communities of Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, today this part of our state. We will not leave any axis without attention," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, issues of school transport, construction of new schools and roads were also raised.

"Government officials heard all this, they were online, and I count on them responding specifically and quickly. I count on concrete decisions," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #north #president #security

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