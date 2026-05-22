USA prepared to play role in Ukraine-Russia talks if there is chance for breakthrough – Rubio

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The United States remains ready to play a role in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if there is a "chance for a breakthrough," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

"If we see an opportunity to pull together talks that are productive, not counterproductive, and that have the chance to be fruitful, we're prepared to play that role," Rubio said at a press briefing following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden. He added they are also not interested in participating in an endless cycle of meetings that lead nowhere.

He once again noted that, in his opinion, the war "will not end with a military victory by one side or the other," and expressed hope that a solution would eventually be found.