Merz, Starmer, Macron note strengthening of Ukraine's battlefield, long-range positions – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

National security advisers of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Germany and France will meet soon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said following a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the E3-Ukraine format.

"First of all, we spoke about how to ensure that diplomacy for peace is intensified and that Europe is part of it. All partners note that Ukraine's position is significantly stronger, both on the battlefield and in our long-range capabilities. This is significant, and it is precisely this pressure of ours that can encourage proper and effective diplomacy. We agreed that our national security advisers will meet soon," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday following the conversation.

He discussed communication with the U.S. side with his interlocutors and informed them about Russia's plans regarding Ukraine, Belarus and other directions in Europe.

"We are tracking everything related to their political and military intentions. Our intelligence-level teams will exchange available information in more detail... We are doing everything to ensure a real peace," Zelenskyy added.