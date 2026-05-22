General Staff: One of Rubikon unit's headquarters hit in Starobilsk

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has commented on manipulative information spread by Russian media about the alleged strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on civilian infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

"We inform you that the Armed Forces of Ukraine strike military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes, strictly observing the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of war," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to the military, overnight into May 22, 2026, a number of Russian aggressor facilities were hit, including an oil refinery, ammunition depots, air defense systems, command posts and enemy manpower, in particular one of the headquarters of the Rubikon unit near the city of Starobilsk.

The General Staff noted that Rubikon is a Russian special military unit, the Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies, whose representatives regularly strike civilians and civilian facilities in Ukraine.