Interpipe continues developing technical education system, opens another workshop in Dnipro as part of Ukraine's recovery

Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe, together with the city authorities of Dnipro, continues to develop the technical education system and has opened another workshop for training electricians and turners.

According to the company, over seven years the group has moved from sporadic events and activities to a system of two educational tracks that train skilled workers and engineers.

"We already have more than 20 modern educational locations for this purpose. Today we opened another labor studies classroom at Gymnasium No. 8 on the left bank of Dnipro. Following tradition, we purchased lathes and machines for turning, milling, and drilling work for schoolchildren. These are not the same machines used at factories, but it is through such mini-copies that children become familiar with the processes and begin to understand what milling or drilling is," the statement said.

It was specified that, like previous educational locations, the current labor studies classroom was modernized together with the city authorities.

"We purchased the equipment, while they carried out the renovations... The future belongs to these children who are switching on a lathe for the first time today during technology lessons," the press release said.

Earlier, Interpipe Communications Director Liudmyla Novak reported that the development of the educational spaces ecosystem began in 2020, when modern mechatronics laboratories were built in four schools in Dnipro and equipped with scaled-down copies of real industrial lines. Labor studies classrooms were also modernized in five additional schools through renovations and the purchase of modern equipment.

In March this year, Interpipe opened two workshops at Vocational School No. 2 to train electricians and turners.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company producing steel pipes and railway products. Its products are supplied to more than 50 countries through a network of sales offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America, and Europe.

The company's structure includes six industrial assets: Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant (NTRP), Interpipe Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant (NMPP), Interpipe Niko Tube, Dnipropetrovsk Vtormet, the Dniprosteel electric steelmaking complex under the Interpipe Steel brand, and the Interpipe Roman pipe plant in Romania.

The company employs about 9,500 people.

The ultimate owner of Interpipe Limited is Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk and members of his family.