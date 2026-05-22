General Staff: Logistics facilities, air defense systems, command posts, enemy manpower hit

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported strikes on supply depots, air defense systems, command posts and enemy manpower on the territory of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"On May 21 and overnight into May 22, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the Russian occupiers. In particular, the occupiers’ Osa anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the city of Donetsk, Donetsk region," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to the military, enemy command and observation posts were also hit in Novopetrykivka, Donetsk region, and Tyotkino, Kursk region of Russia; a unit command post near Voskresenka, Dnipropetrovsk region; and an enemy communications hub in Verkhniy Tokmak Druhyi, Zaporizhia region.

In addition, strikes were carried out on enemy drone control points in Selydove, Malynivka and Vesele, Donetsk region.

An ammunition depot of the invaders in Velyka Novosilka, a logistics depot in Donetsk, Donetsk region, and a logistics depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region, were also hit.

Strikes were also reported on concentrations of enemy manpower near Selydove, Ukrainka and Pokrovsk, Donetsk region; Malynivka, Zaporizhia region; and Troyebortnoye, Bryansk region of Russia.

Enemy crossings over the Oskil and Bakhmutovka rivers near Holubivka, Kharkiv region, and Siversk, Donetsk region, respectively, were also hit.