Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 22.05.2026

London court rejects PrivatBank ex-owners' appeal against $3 bln judgment – bank

3 min read
London court rejects PrivatBank ex-owners' appeal against $3 bln judgment – bank
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Court of Appeal of England and Wales has rejected an appeal by the former owners of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, against a July 2025 High Court ruling ordering them to pay over $3 billion to the bank, the financial institution announced on its website.

According to the announcement, the decision holding Kolomoisky and Boholiubov liable for damages, interest, and legal costs remains in force.

"Today marks a milestone in PrivatBank’s fight for justice in the interests of the State of Ukraine and its people. We are firmly determined to recover these substantial stolen funds so they can be returned and utilized for the benefit of the people of Ukraine," said Nils Melngailis, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the state-owned bank.

The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the High Court of England and Wales, which concluded that the former owners committed large-scale fraud against PrivatBank and must compensate for the damages inflicted.

The bank said that the court rejected the ex-owners’ arguments claiming that the misappropriated funds had been repaid using proceeds derived from subsequent fraudulent activities against the bank.

In 2017, PrivatBank obtained a worldwide freezing order against the defendants’ assets. Following the appellate court’s decision, the bank intends to pursue enforcement of the merits judgment against these assets.

As reported, the July 30, 2025 decision of the High Court of England was announced in November 2025, ordering Kolomoisky and Boholiubov to pay PrivatBank more than $3 billion in damages, interest, and legal expenses. The court assessed the principal amount of damages at $1.762 billion.

The appeal hearings for the representatives of PrivatBank’s ex-owners, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, and their related companies took place in London on May 12 and May 14, 2026.

PrivatBank is the largest bank in Ukraine. According to data from the National Bank of Ukraine, the financial institution’s total assets stood at UAH 923.16 billion as of April 1, 2026 (accounting for 22.3% of the banking sector’s total).

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, for her part, welcomed the final victory of the state-owned PrivatBank in the London court against its former owners.

"This is an important decision in favor of Ukraine and millions of Ukrainians… The court’s decision paves the way for compensation for the losses caused to the bank and once again confirms: the state is able to protect its interests in the most complex international disputes," she wrote in the Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister thanked the team of the government, the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank of Ukraine and PrivatBank, who have been accompanying this process for many years and consistently defended the interests of the state in the international arena.

Tags: #privatbank #london_court

MORE ABOUT

14:37 15.05.2026
London court concludes appeal hearing for former PrivatBank owners on order to pay over $3 bln

London court concludes appeal hearing for former PrivatBank owners on order to pay over $3 bln

14:58 12.05.2026
London court begins hearing former PrivatBank owners' appeal against ruling to pay over USD 3 bln

London court begins hearing former PrivatBank owners' appeal against ruling to pay over USD 3 bln

17:16 08.05.2026
EBRD, PrivatBank launch partial debt write-off mechanism for war-affected businesses

EBRD, PrivatBank launch partial debt write-off mechanism for war-affected businesses

17:56 09.12.2025
PrivatBank provides Naftogaz with another UAH 5 bln loan for gas imports

PrivatBank provides Naftogaz with another UAH 5 bln loan for gas imports

10:57 27.11.2025
Ex-PrivatBank owners fail to pay over $3 bln ordered by High Court of English, bank moving toward enforcement

Ex-PrivatBank owners fail to pay over $3 bln ordered by High Court of English, bank moving toward enforcement

20:45 10.11.2025
Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

14:26 10.11.2025
London court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank Kolomoisky, Boholiubov to pay over $3 bln – bank

London court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank Kolomoisky, Boholiubov to pay over $3 bln – bank

17:26 23.10.2025
PrivatBank posts net profit increase by 5% in 9M

PrivatBank posts net profit increase by 5% in 9M

14:45 20.10.2025
PrivatBank's corporate Net Promoter Score reaches 68.2%

PrivatBank's corporate Net Promoter Score reaches 68.2%

13:15 20.10.2025
Ukraine's PrivatBank expands corporate loan portfolio by 44.5% in 9M, plans to grow market share

Ukraine's PrivatBank expands corporate loan portfolio by 44.5% in 9M, plans to grow market share

HOT NEWS

Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

Our strategic position is full and rightful membership – Sybiha on EU membership

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Negotiating clusters with EU should be formally opened in June - Sybiha

Poland interested in accelerating drone cooperation with Ukraine – Finance Minister

LATEST

Social Policy Ministry developing Dodomu digital platform to support return, reintegration of Ukrainians

SAPO, NABU notify former head of State Reserve of suspicion

UN Mission calls for ways to grant independent observers access to prisoners of war in Russia

There are candidates, and it's definitely not Schroeder - Sybiha on EU representative at talks

Released prisoners of war testify to torture in 95% of cases – Ombudsman

Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

Our strategic position is full and rightful membership – Sybiha on EU membership

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Time and place of Zelenskyy-Magyar meeting to be coordinated via diplomatic channels - Sybiha

Problem with construction of waste processing plant in Lviv to be resolved soon – Polish Finance Minister

AD
AD