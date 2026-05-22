Interfax-Ukraine
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17:22 22.05.2026

Social Policy Ministry developing Dodomu digital platform to support return, reintegration of Ukrainians

2 min read
Social Policy Ministry developing Dodomu digital platform to support return, reintegration of Ukrainians

Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity, together with partners, is developing a digital platform called Dodomu (Home) to support the return and reintegration of Ukrainians, and is counting on the active involvement of local communities, Minister Denys Uliutin has said.

"For many people, the issue of returning is directly connected with whether they see a clear future in Ukraine. A person must receive an honest, accessible, and practical answer: what awaits me in Ukraine and what support can I count on? Therefore, our common task is not to urge people to return at any cost, but to create real conditions for a voluntary, informed, and sustainable return," the ministry’s press service quoted Uliutin as saying following a working meeting with community representatives.

The minister emphasized that when planning a return, a person should receive a clear roadmap of support rather than fragmented information or separate services.

The digital platform and the community information profiles posted on it should help Ukrainians abroad receive verified and practical information about opportunities in Ukraine and specific communities, ranging from housing and employment to access to education, social services, and medical care, he said.

At the same time, the ministry believes that for communities, this is an opportunity to present their potential, become more visible to international partners, and attract additional resources.

The presentation of the Dodomu digital platform is scheduled to take place during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026), which will be held on June 25-26 in Gdańsk, Poland.

Tags: #ukrainians #social_policy_ministry #dodomu

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