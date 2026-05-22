There are candidates, and it's definitely not Schroeder - Sybiha on EU representative at talks

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that several candidates are currently being considered for the role of EU negotiator; however, it is first necessary to determine the mandate and format of European representation in peace talks.

"Regarding candidates: yes, there are certain names. I will not name them because it is a diplomatic process. But it is definitely not Schroeder. There. And as a precaution, so that Russia doesn’t suggest anyone else—like Gerard Depardieu, Steven Seagal, or I don’t know, maybe they’ll even try to pull in Orban as a negotiator on their side," he said during an online meeting with journalists on Friday.

According to the minister, this discussion is currently in an active phase because it is first necessary to define the format of representation and the mandate: whether it will be a group of countries, a group of leaders, or another variant.

"This is all in the discussion stage, and President Zelenskyy will also be discussing this in the near future and in various formats, including the E3 format," Sybiha said.

He is convinced that it must be a format that "allows for mediation." The main goal, according to Sybiha, is representation and "the ability to act as a platform that allows for the resolution of specific tasks and issues."

Separately, he emphasized the importance of understanding the timeframes involved. The process of determination should not be dragged out; "it must be fast," the minister believes.

Sybiha also warned against contacts between national leaders and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, as this demonstrates a divided Europe.

"We must not legitimize contacts between capitals and individual leaders with Putin. We have had several inquiries following our proposal, with people saying ‘let me do it.’ It shouldn’t be that way. That is weakness; it is the division of Europe, and that is what Putin is waiting for," Sybiha stated.

In Ukraine’s view, as the minister noted, there "must be a common, consolidated position, a single voice" for Europe. Furthermore, such discussions regarding negotiators are impossible without Ukraine, he added.

"This is decided jointly with us, and we will define these parameters and the role of Europe. Personally, I am convinced that this will also add a new dynamic. Europe specifically possesses the toolkit of sanctions and frozen assets. Europe can act as a strong player in the peace process to bring about a lasting, just peace," the minister said.