Interfax-Ukraine
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16:24 22.05.2026

Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

1 min read
Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that the invitation for representatives of the U.S. President, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Kyiv remains in force.

"The American delegation to Ukraine: they have an open invitation, we will always be glad to welcome them," he said during an online meeting with journalists on Friday.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine needs U.S. involvement and leadership.

Separately, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the Ukrainian side has now raised the issue of an active role for Europe in peace efforts. "(...) but not as an alternative to the track under American leadership, but as something complementary," he explained.

Tags: #sybiha #witkoff #kushner #us_delegation

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