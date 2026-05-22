Our strategic position is full and rightful membership – Sybiha on EU membership

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on ideas emerging from various capitals regarding formats for Ukraine’s membership in the EU, emphasizing that Kyiv’s position remains unchanged—full membership.

"The President of Ukraine has voiced the position on Ukraine’s membership. It is unchanged. Discussions are ongoing; we see that a search for modalities that could lead to this membership is underway. Fine, let them, shall we say, take place, but they cannot replace our strategic position, our strategic vision: full, rightful membership in the European Union," he said during an online meeting with journalists on Friday.

Sybiha urged that any initiatives "currently arising in various capitals, whether public or non-public," be viewed strictly from this standpoint.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian side is aware of "these thoughts and representations."

"We are consulted, but Ukraine’s position, once again, is full and rightful membership of Ukraine in the EU. We also present our vision of how we should achieve this," the Foreign Minister assured.

As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote a letter to EU leaders proposing a new special status for Ukraine as an ‘associated member’ of the Union. Under this status, Ukraine would not initially receive full membership and voting rights but would be more closely integrated into EU institutions. Merz justified his initiative by Ukraine’s special position as a country at war and its significant progress in accession negotiations. The proposal also aims to facilitate peace negotiations initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, including through a political commitment by member states to extend the EU’s mutual assistance clause to Ukraine.

Specifically, Merz proposes granting Ukraine the right to apply Article 42.7 on mutual assistance and defense to provide broad security guarantees, gradual integration into the EU budget, a seat in the European Court of Justice as an ‘assistant rapporteur,’ participation in meetings of the Council of the EU and the European Council with the right to speak, as well as participation without voting rights in the European Commission and the European Parliament. At the same time, he recommends providing for the reduction of membership if Ukraine regresses in the accession process or in ‘fundamental EU values.’

Similarly, according to him, the Western Balkan countries and Moldova should receive further signals regarding accession; however, unlike Ukraine, Merz proposes developing separate rapid entry plans for these countries.

The European Commission received Merz’s proposals and stated that Ukraine’s accession to the EU is fundamentally linked to the security of the Union.