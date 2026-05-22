Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Photo: MFA

Ukraine is interested in additional momentum to end the war: negotiations must transition to a new format, including European participation and a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said.

"I can indeed state that this main track under American leadership is currently on pause due to various circumstances, including the situation in the Middle East and other factors," he said during an online meeting with journalists on Friday.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine is interested in new dynamics and further contacts and dialogue, including at the level of negotiating groups.

"However, my impression is also that this format is gradually reaching a limit or exhausting the discussions possible at this level. Sometimes the same issues are discussed several times over. What does this mean for us? It means we must move to a new format of talks with the side of Russia," Sybiha stated.

As the minister emphasized, there are two directions Ukraine is proposing: more active participation from the European side and a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"We believe that precisely such a meeting can bring a concrete result and additional momentum for ending the war," Sybiha said, recalling that this is why Kyiv turned to Turkey and other partners to facilitate such a meeting.