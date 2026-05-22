Time and place of Zelenskyy-Magyar meeting to be coordinated via diplomatic channels - Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha neither confirmed nor denied statements by Prime Minister Peter Magyar regarding preparations for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove (Zakarpattia region) in early June.

"Regarding the meeting of the leaders—it will take place at a location and time that will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels between both sides. We will determine this date based on our contractual track and the results achieved by our negotiating teams," he said during an online meeting with journalists on Friday.

The minister added that negotiating teams have already been formed on both the Hungarian and Ukrainian sides. He recalled that earlier today, he and his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban agreed on subsequent negotiations regarding national minorities.

"The contact and meeting of the leaders will likely be determined by the progress made within this negotiating group," he said.