Problem with construction of waste processing plant in Lviv to be resolved soon – Polish Finance Minister

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski believes that the problematic situation regarding the construction of a mechanical and biological waste treatment complex in Lviv will soon be resolved.

"We talked about the not-so-good situation that developed in Lviv related to the construction of a waste processing plant, as it was a very large investment. We know that major problems arose with this investment project. I think that this problem will be solved shortly," Domanski said at a press briefing following the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Friday.

He said he also discussed the matter with Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev. According to Domanski, Poland must look after the interests of Polish firms.

"I am pleased that the Ukrainian side took an understanding view of this situation, and that the Polish side also wants to resolve this issue. This is also stated in our protocol of today’s commission meeting," Domanski noted.

He said there are hundreds of successful cases of cooperation between the two countries, and one unpleasant situation should not be allowed to affect overall collaboration.

As reported, the Polish company Control Process S.A. won the tender for the construction of the mechanical and biological waste treatment plant in 2021. The value of the contract is EUR 40 million, partially financed by a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Previously, in August 2025, deputies of the Lviv City Council appealed to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding the breach of contract by the Polish contractor.

In late March 2026, the Lviv communal enterprise Zelene Misto announced it was terminating the contract with Control Process S.A. due to the failure to fulfill construction obligations.