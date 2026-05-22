Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 22.05.2026

Problem with construction of waste processing plant in Lviv to be resolved soon – Polish Finance Minister

2 min read
Problem with construction of waste processing plant in Lviv to be resolved soon – Polish Finance Minister
Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski believes that the problematic situation regarding the construction of a mechanical and biological waste treatment complex in Lviv will soon be resolved.

"We talked about the not-so-good situation that developed in Lviv related to the construction of a waste processing plant, as it was a very large investment. We know that major problems arose with this investment project. I think that this problem will be solved shortly," Domanski said at a press briefing following the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Friday.

He said he also discussed the matter with Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev. According to Domanski, Poland must look after the interests of Polish firms.

"I am pleased that the Ukrainian side took an understanding view of this situation, and that the Polish side also wants to resolve this issue. This is also stated in our protocol of today’s commission meeting," Domanski noted.

He said there are hundreds of successful cases of cooperation between the two countries, and one unpleasant situation should not be allowed to affect overall collaboration.

As reported, the Polish company Control Process S.A. won the tender for the construction of the mechanical and biological waste treatment plant in 2021. The value of the contract is EUR 40 million, partially financed by a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Previously, in August 2025, deputies of the Lviv City Council appealed to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding the breach of contract by the Polish contractor.

In late March 2026, the Lviv communal enterprise Zelene Misto announced it was terminating the contract with Control Process S.A. due to the failure to fulfill construction obligations.

Tags: #lviv #poland #waste

MORE ABOUT

15:20 22.05.2026
Russia disinformation about Ukraine-Poland relations has no basis - Kachka

Russia disinformation about Ukraine-Poland relations has no basis - Kachka

15:10 22.05.2026
Poland will not create obstacles on Ukraine's path to EU – Finance Minister

Poland will not create obstacles on Ukraine's path to EU – Finance Minister

14:41 22.05.2026
Poland interested in accelerating drone cooperation with Ukraine – Finance Minister

Poland interested in accelerating drone cooperation with Ukraine – Finance Minister

14:36 22.05.2026
Polish Finance Minister says aid to Ukrainian refugees to be directed specifically to those in need

Polish Finance Minister says aid to Ukrainian refugees to be directed specifically to those in need

09:20 22.05.2026
USA to deploy around 5,000 troops to Poland

USA to deploy around 5,000 troops to Poland

09:07 20.05.2026
Polish Embassy holds reception at St. Sophia of Kyiv to mark Constitution Day

Polish Embassy holds reception at St. Sophia of Kyiv to mark Constitution Day

12:25 19.05.2026
New Human Rights Protection Centre opens in Lviv, expanding nationwide access to essential rights and services

New Human Rights Protection Centre opens in Lviv, expanding nationwide access to essential rights and services

10:32 06.05.2026
Polish-Ukrainian historians congress opens in Baranów Sandomierski

Polish-Ukrainian historians congress opens in Baranów Sandomierski

14:56 30.04.2026
Square named after Hero of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy to appear in Lviv – mayor

Square named after Hero of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy to appear in Lviv – mayor

12:38 29.04.2026
Poland to test new weapons on Ukrainian front

Poland to test new weapons on Ukrainian front

HOT NEWS

Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

Our strategic position is full and rightful membership – Sybiha on EU membership

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Negotiating clusters with EU should be formally opened in June - Sybiha

Poland interested in accelerating drone cooperation with Ukraine – Finance Minister

LATEST

Social Policy Ministry developing Dodomu digital platform to support return, reintegration of Ukrainians

SAPO, NABU notify former head of State Reserve of suspicion

UN Mission calls for ways to grant independent observers access to prisoners of war in Russia

There are candidates, and it's definitely not Schroeder - Sybiha on EU representative at talks

Released prisoners of war testify to torture in 95% of cases – Ombudsman

Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

Our strategic position is full and rightful membership – Sybiha on EU membership

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Time and place of Zelenskyy-Magyar meeting to be coordinated via diplomatic channels - Sybiha

Negotiating clusters with EU should be formally opened in June - Sybiha

AD
AD