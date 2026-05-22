Negotiating clusters with EU should be formally opened in June - Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is convinced that negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU across all clusters should be opened in June, as "all political obstacles" have been removed.

"We proceed from the position that the clusters should be formally opened in June. This is our firm stance. I believe we have the support of our European partners, and it is very important that this happens," he said during an online meeting with journalists on Friday.

He emphasized that this is "not only about Ukraine, but also about the interests of Europe." The Foreign Minister stressed that the "main political obstacle" in the form of the government of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been removed following the elections.

"We have indeed reached a state of affairs where diplomacy should and can do its job. I believe in this, and today’s meeting with Anita (new Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban) further strengthened my conviction," the minister said.