Russia disinformation about Ukraine-Poland relations has no basis - Kachka

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka said Russia disinformation regarding relations between Ukraine and Poland has no basis in reality.

"Disinformation has no basis because Poland is indeed Ukraine’s most important partner in all spheres. We highly value this level of cooperation and the support that Polish society and the Polish people give to Ukraine. We always remember this; it is our shared experience, and it is vital that this experience serves as the foundation for a strategic partnership between Poland and Ukraine, and between Polish and Ukrainian societies," Kachka said at a press briefing following the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Friday.

He emphasized that there are currently no signals suggesting such disinformation is supported by reality. Kachka also noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed problematic issues reported in the media.

"We are looking for ways to resolve them, just as we did in the past with problems that have already been settled," he said.

Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski added that the countries see eye-to-eye on most issues.

"Of course, as in any relationship between friends, difficult topics sometimes arise. Therefore, I am very glad that during our meetings we clearly discussed these problems. Friends should find ways to solve problems rather than remain silent about them," Domanski said.

He further stated that it is Russia that introduces uncertainty into bilateral relations, adding that he is pleased the Polish Embassy takes an active stance in combating such disinformation.

The meeting focused on further strengthening the economic partnership and cooperation between Ukraine and Poland, developing transport and border infrastructure, and collaborating on energy, agriculture, Ukraine’s recovery, and coordination regarding Ukraine’s European integration.