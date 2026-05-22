Interfax-Ukraine
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15:10 22.05.2026

Poland will not create obstacles on Ukraine's path to EU – Finance Minister

1 min read
Poland will not create obstacles on Ukraine's path to EU – Finance Minister
Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski has said Poland will continue to support Ukraine’s European integration aspirations.

"Ukraine’s European aspirations and its goal of EU membership are a very important topic for Poland. Poland supports these aspirations in every way. I was fortunate to discuss this topic specifically with Mr. Taras Kachka. It is very important for me to demonstrate through my presence at any moment that Poland has supported, supports, and will continue to support Ukraine," Domanski said at a press briefing following the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Friday.

He said Poland will not create obstacles on the negotiation path or on Ukraine’s journey toward the EU.

Tags: #ukraine #poland #eurointegration

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