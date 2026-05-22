New advisors join PM Svyrydenko team

New members join the team of advisors to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, including representatives from the parliament, public sector, and analytical centers, the Prime Minister’s office said in response to an inquiry.

The staff of the organizational and analytical support sector of the Ministry of Economy now includes advisor Valeriy Bezus, as well as assistants Viktoriya Hayosh and Tetiana Shkarivska.

In addition, the following individuals serve as advisors to the Prime Minister on a voluntary basis: MP from the Servant of the People faction and deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylivsky (since August 7, 2025), activist and veteran Hlib Stryzhko who heads the Veteran Hub branch (since August 5, 2025), head of strategic projects at KSE (Kyiv School of Economics) Institute Maksym Fedoseyenko (since August 1, 2025), head of KSE Institute Natalia Shapoval (since August 1, 2025), and member of the KSE Board of Directors and Deloitte partner Yehor Hryhorenko (since January 13, 2026).

Earlier, on May 18, presidential advisor on Ukraine’s recovery and investment and former ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said on Facebook that lawyer and former deputy finance minister Serhiy Verlanov had been appointed as an advisor to Svyrydenko. However, Verlanov does not appear on the list of Prime Minister’s advisors in the response to the inquiry dated May 22.

As reported, at the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko had one staff advisor, one assistant, and four advisors on a voluntary basis.