Interfax-Ukraine
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14:46 22.05.2026

Law enforcement exposes scheme to embezzle UAH 4.1 mln in medical procurement

2 min read
Law enforcement exposes scheme to embezzle UAH 4.1 mln in medical procurement

Law enforcement officers notified a deputy director of the Yanovsky National Institute of Phthisiology and Pulmonology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, a mediator, and two representatives of a medical supply company of suspicion in the embezzlement of state funds.

"It was established that in 2024-2025, the deputy director of the Yanovsky National Institute of Phthisiology and Pulmonology, who was responsible for procurement, colluded with representatives of a private company that offered medical goods at inflated prices. The suspect coordinated the main tender conditions, prices, and product requirements with the supplier’s representatives. The agreed prices were higher than market rates. If another company had won the tender, the procurement official would have canceled the auction," the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office said.

As a result of these agreements, 11 supply contracts for medical goods were signed over two years. All of these contracts were concluded at inflated prices.

Consequently, the state medical institution overpaid more than UAH 4.1 million for the purchased medical supplies over the two-year period.

Suspicion notices were issued to four individuals. A deputy director of the state institution is suspected of seizing the institution’s funds during the procurement of medical goods at inflated prices (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The other three — a co-founder of the supplier company, the company’s director, and a female mediator — were notified of suspicion of aiding in the embezzlement of the medical institution’s funds (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The mediator is under nighttime house arrest, while the director of the supplier company and the deputy director of the medical institution have been placed under round-the-clock house arrest as a preventive measure.

Tags: #kyiv #medical_care #prosecutors_office

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