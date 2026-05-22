Poland interested in accelerating drone cooperation with Ukraine – Finance Minister

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski has said the country is interested in accelerating cooperation with Ukraine to adopt drone technologies.

"Yes, Poland is interested in accelerating work to adopt drone technologies and in speeding up our cooperation. Yesterday in Kyiv, I also met with Ukrainian representatives in this field. We have representatives of Polish firms with the necessary capital, while our Ukrainian partners have much to offer us. They have the know-how and unique testing capabilities," Domanski said at a press briefing following the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Friday. He was responding to a question regarding Poland’s interest in signing a Drone Deal with Ukraine.

He said he also discussed the matter with Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev. Domanski said the Polish side will do everything possible to accelerate work in this direction and ensure that the defense industries of Poland and Ukraine cooperate effectively.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka said Drone Deal agreements represent a systemic interest for Ukraine. He said this ensures that the military-defense industry of partners develops as quickly as possible and can fully support the potential at the front.

"Because our success also depends on the scaling of production," he said.

As reported, on May 11, Zelenskyy said that about 20 countries are interested in working with Ukraine under the "Drone Deal" joint production program. Four agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts are being prepared. He said security cooperation with another part of the world would also open soon. Later, following the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Northern European states, new agreements were reached within the Drone Deal format and on defense cooperation.

On May 20, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine expects more new partnerships within the Drone Deal framework in late May or early June.