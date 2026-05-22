Polish Finance Minister says aid to Ukrainian refugees to be directed specifically to those in need

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski says the country wants aid to be directed specifically to the categories of Ukrainian refugees who need it.

"The protection of Ukrainian citizens is now the same as for citizens of the European Union. We are maintaining special protection for people who require it. We want this aid to be directed precisely to those categories of people who are in need," Domanski said at a press briefing following the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Friday. He was responding to a question from Interfax-Ukraine regarding Poland’s policy on the stay of Ukrainian citizens after temporary protection expires on March 4, 2027.

As reported, on March 5, the Special Act on Assistance to Ukrainian Citizens dated March 12, 2022, ceased to be in effect in Poland. All key temporary protection mechanisms have been moved to systemic laws, primarily the Act of June 13, 2003, on Granting Protection to Foreigners within the Territory of the Republic of Poland. The stay of temporary protection beneficiaries is recognized as legal until March 4, 2027. Further decisions regarding the extension or modification of the legal stay regime for Ukrainian citizens in Poland fall under the competence of the Polish government.