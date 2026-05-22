Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:11 22.05.2026

Ukrainians most concerned about children's future, poverty, and education quality during war – Rating Group study

3 min read
Ukrainians most concerned about children's future, poverty, and education quality during war – Rating Group study
Photo: Pixabay

In conditions of war, 88% of surveyed Ukrainians perceive the risk of children growing up in poverty as an acute concern, 85% are worried about the quality of education, and 84% are troubled by the fact that very few people manage to escape poverty.

These are the results of a sociological study conducted by the Rating Group on April 15-17, 2026.

"In the conditions of war, Ukrainians most acutely perceive the risk that children in the future will grow up in poverty (88% concerned, including 74% very concerned). The top three concerns also include the quality of education (85% overall and 59% very concerned) and poverty (84% overall and 57% very concerned)," the Rating Group said in a report received by the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

The second position in the ranking of concerns is occupied by anxiety regarding the fact that too few people are able to escape poverty (57% very concerned, 27% somewhat concerned).

Rating Group presented the fifth edition of the special research project "Common Contours." This time, the study examined which social issues regarding the country’s future most worry Ukrainians during the full-scale war. This data was compared with the concerns held by EU citizens. The study compared its own data with Eurobarometer data—a series of official EU surveys from the European Commission and the European Parliament.

The report said that at a general level, the responses of Ukrainians are quite similar to the average indicators in EU countries. In some places, the differences lie not so much in the total percentage of people worried about a certain issue, but in the intensity of that concern.

For example, Ukrainians experience much more intense concern than the average EU citizen regarding poverty (74% in Ukraine are very concerned about child poverty versus 40% in the EU; 57% in Ukraine are very concerned about poverty in general versus 37% in the EU), education quality (59% versus 39%), and population aging (41% versus 26%).

Conversely, Ukrainians are somewhat less concerned about political divisions and climate change than the average in the EU: for political divisions, 63% are concerned in Ukraine versus 72% in the EU; for climate change, 64% in Ukraine versus 78% in the EU. This means that while climate and political divisions also significantly worry Ukrainians, in the conditions of war, these issues are relatively secondary to socio-economic and humanitarian matters.

The survey was conducted using the CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview) method with a sample size of 1,000 respondents. The sample represents a random selection of mobile phone numbers (the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions except temporarily occupied territories and areas lacking Ukrainian mobile service). The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The sample is representative by age, gender, and settlement type (margin of error no more than 3.1% with a confidence level of 0.95).

Ukrainian survey data (Rating Group) was compared with EU data from the Special Eurobarometer 559 study "Investing in Fairness" (January-February 2025). The questionnaire mirrored the questions used in that survey.

Tags: #children #education #poverty #study

MORE ABOUT

19:21 15.05.2026
Three more children returned from occupied areas of Kherson region – administration

Three more children returned from occupied areas of Kherson region – administration

13:18 15.05.2026
Only 2.1% of communities provide full package of social services for children, Uliutin orders nationwide verifications

Only 2.1% of communities provide full package of social services for children, Uliutin orders nationwide verifications

19:57 13.05.2026
Coalition says return of Ukrainian children integral to peace in Ukraine

Coalition says return of Ukrainian children integral to peace in Ukraine

21:01 11.05.2026
Sybiha: Fate of Ukrainian children will never be subject to any compromises

Sybiha: Fate of Ukrainian children will never be subject to any compromises

14:20 11.05.2026
Ukraine and Lithuania sign Joint Declaration on partnership, including on return and rehabilitation of children

Ukraine and Lithuania sign Joint Declaration on partnership, including on return and rehabilitation of children

20:34 05.05.2026
Lubinets: Militarization of Ukrainian children must be recognized as crime against humanity

Lubinets: Militarization of Ukrainian children must be recognized as crime against humanity

13:43 05.05.2026
Language Ombudswoman on changes to the language law in education: we will stand in defense of our current law

Language Ombudswoman on changes to the language law in education: we will stand in defense of our current law

13:19 02.05.2026
Kim: We also focusing on technical education to train qualified specialists for recovery projects

Kim: We also focusing on technical education to train qualified specialists for recovery projects

13:31 30.04.2026
A project with video lessons about traditional folk rituals has been launched in Ukraine - Gnat Korobko

A project with video lessons about traditional folk rituals has been launched in Ukraine - Gnat Korobko

20:12 28.04.2026
PGO sends indictment against Russian Dpty Education Minister Omelchuk to court – prosecutor general

PGO sends indictment against Russian Dpty Education Minister Omelchuk to court – prosecutor general

HOT NEWS

Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

Our strategic position is full and rightful membership – Sybiha on EU membership

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Negotiating clusters with EU should be formally opened in June - Sybiha

Poland interested in accelerating drone cooperation with Ukraine – Finance Minister

LATEST

London court rejects PrivatBank ex-owners' appeal against $3 bln judgment – bank

Social Policy Ministry developing Dodomu digital platform to support return, reintegration of Ukrainians

SAPO, NABU notify former head of State Reserve of suspicion

UN Mission calls for ways to grant independent observers access to prisoners of war in Russia

There are candidates, and it's definitely not Schroeder - Sybiha on EU representative at talks

Released prisoners of war testify to torture in 95% of cases – Ombudsman

Invitation for American negotiating delegation to Ukraine remains open – MFA

Our strategic position is full and rightful membership – Sybiha on EU membership

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Time and place of Zelenskyy-Magyar meeting to be coordinated via diplomatic channels - Sybiha

AD
AD