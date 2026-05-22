Interfax-Ukraine
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13:02 22.05.2026

URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

1 min read
URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

The Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) is strengthening its cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia.

As the URCS reported on Facebook, Deputy Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Illia Kletskovsky conducted working visits to the Slovenian and Slovak Red Cross societies to strengthen partnerships and exchange experience in the field of humanitarian response.

During the meeting with the leadership of the Slovenian Red Cross and representatives of migration and restoring family links programs, participants discussed approaches to supporting people and practical aspects of working with vulnerable populations.

Special attention was paid to interaction with international partners and state institutions. At a meeting in the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia and the ITF Enhancing Human Security organization, the discussion focused on the development of humanitarian cooperation, aid coordination, and support for Ukraine during the full-scale war with Russia.

In Slovakia, Kletskovsky held meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and the leadership of the Slovak Red Cross. The main topics were support for Ukrainians affected by the war, participation in joint humanitarian initiatives, and the expansion of cooperation.

Tags: #slovenia #urcs #cooperation

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