Sybiha holds first personal meeting with new Hungarian MFA head, parties agree to second round of minority consultations next week

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, during his first personal meeting with Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban in Helsingborg, reviewed the results of this week’s first round of bilateral expert-level consultations on national minorities; the parties agreed to hold a second round next week.

"We both recognize the importance of progress on this track; we strive to find constructive solutions and achieve tangible results. For my part, I emphasized the critical importance of Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the timely opening of negotiating clusters," he wrote on social network X.

Sybiha also briefed Minister Orban on the situation on the battlefield, the peace process, and Europe’s potential new role.

The ministers agreed that the restoration of dialogue is a positive development for both nations and all of Europe, and they coordinated further bilateral contacts at all levels.