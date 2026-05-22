Ukrainian arms manufacturers simplify import of foreign components – Defense Ministry

Customs clearance for imported components has been simplified for Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports.

"The requirement to submit a number of documents has been waived – they must now be reflected in the customs declaration. The submission of classified documents and additional information is now permitted before the customs declaration is filed. The requirement to submit copies of contracts, technical data sheets, and other documents to customs three days before the start of customs clearance has been waived," the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the corresponding government decree should expedite logistics for defense industry enterprises, and therefore the supply of weapons and equipment to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.