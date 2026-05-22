Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:37 22.05.2026

Ukrainian arms manufacturers simplify import of foreign components – Defense Ministry

1 min read
Ukrainian arms manufacturers simplify import of foreign components – Defense Ministry

Customs clearance for imported components has been simplified for Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports.

"The requirement to submit a number of documents has been waived – they must now be reflected in the customs declaration. The submission of classified documents and additional information is now permitted before the customs declaration is filed. The requirement to submit copies of contracts, technical data sheets, and other documents to customs three days before the start of customs clearance has been waived," the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the corresponding government decree should expedite logistics for defense industry enterprises, and therefore the supply of weapons and equipment to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Tags: #manufacturers #arms

MORE ABOUT

15:48 12.05.2026
Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

Cases involving several Ukrainian arms manufacturers still lack expert results, responses to international requests – NABU director

13:47 21.03.2026
Germany eases arms exports to Ukraine, Gulf states

Germany eases arms exports to Ukraine, Gulf states

09:18 13.02.2026
Fedorov: In coming days, there will be news about specific results on start of controlled arms exports

Fedorov: In coming days, there will be news about specific results on start of controlled arms exports

13:09 09.02.2026
Ukraine and France sign letter of intent on joint arms production

Ukraine and France sign letter of intent on joint arms production

09:03 10.12.2025
Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

15:05 07.11.2025
Ukraine plans to open rep office for arms sales in USA

Ukraine plans to open rep office for arms sales in USA

21:00 29.10.2025
Shmyhal discusses participation in PURL initiative, implementation of SAFE program with Portuguese defense minister

Shmyhal discusses participation in PURL initiative, implementation of SAFE program with Portuguese defense minister

18:19 06.10.2025
Sybiha: It would be fair if Ukraine eventually joins top global arms exporters, as potential exists

Sybiha: It would be fair if Ukraine eventually joins top global arms exporters, as potential exists

17:28 24.09.2025
Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

20:14 20.08.2025
Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Defense forces targeted Yaroslavl refinery overnight - around 700 km from Ukrainian territory

USA approves $108.1 mln sale of HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

LATEST

Sybiha holds first personal meeting with new Hungarian MFA head, parties agree to second round of minority consultations next week

URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

Zelenskyy: Defense forces targeted Yaroslavl refinery overnight - around 700 km from Ukrainian territory

Explosion rocks MOL refinery in Hungary, one killed and wounded reported - official

Man killed in Kherson in enemy drone attack - official

Two servicemen from Kyiv recruitment centers to stand trial for beating mobilized man to death - head of Darnytsia special prosecutor's office

Coffins of OUN head Melnyk and his wife lie in state at UGCC Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv

Ukraine and Serbia agree on cooperation in European integration

USA to deploy around 5,000 troops to Poland

USA approves $108.1 mln sale of HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

AD
AD