Interfax-Ukraine
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11:37 22.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Defense forces targeted Yaroslavl refinery overnight - around 700 km from Ukrainian territory

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Defense forces targeted Yaroslavl refinery overnight - around 700 km from Ukrainian territory
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced overnight combat operations by Ukrainian long-range drones against Russian oil refining, including the refinery in Yaroslavl - around 700 kilometers from Ukraine’s borders - and said Russian front losses since the start of 2026 have already exceeded 145,000 personnel.

"We continue our defensive operations on designated active action axes. There was a report today from Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the use of long-range drones against Russian oil refining and export positions. In particular, tonight Ukraine’s defense forces operated against the Yaroslavl refinery - around 700 kilometers from our territory. We are bringing the war home, to Russia, and this is entirely justified," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to the president, strikes were also carried out overnight against designated targets on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory. "We are preparing other manifestations of our long-range sanctions and middle strikes in response to Russian strikes on our cities and communities," the president said.

Zelenskyy also noted that he and the Armed Forces commander-in-chief discussed front activity in detail.

According to his data, Russian front losses since the start of 2026 have already exceeded 145,000 personnel: nearly 86,000 killed, at least 59,000 seriously wounded and over 800 Russian servicemembers taken prisoner.

"In the border area of Sumy region we are achieving designated objectives. We continue to destroy Russian personnel and occupier equipment on other axes as well. I especially want to thank our drone operators for their precision. Active operations continue, for which paratroopers and assault troops deserve recognition. I thank every Ukrainian unit that achieves results," the head of the Ukrainian state wrote.

Tags: #refinery #target

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