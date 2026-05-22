Interfax-Ukraine
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10:36 22.05.2026

Two servicemen from Kyiv recruitment centers to stand trial for beating mobilized man to death - head of Darnytsia special prosecutor's office

3 min read
Two servicemen from Kyiv recruitment centers to stand trial for beating mobilized man to death - head of Darnytsia special prosecutor's office

Two servicemen from Kyiv recruitment and social support centers (will stand trial for beating a mobilized man, causing his death, head of the Darnytsia specialized prosecutor’s office in the field of defense of the central region Ruslan Nemyrivsky said.

"In May 2025, during the transportation of mobilized citizens from one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine training centers to a collection point in the city of Kyiv, one of them began disturbing the peace on the bus and conflicting with RSC representatives," Nemyrivsky told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to Nemyrivsky, one of the servicemen tasked with ensuring the return of mobilized citizens to the collection point subsequently used physical violence against the man.

"While the vehicle was in motion, he repeatedly struck the victim with his hands and feet, predominantly to the head and chest area, inflicting injuries that caused death," he added.

At the same time, as the head of the special prosecutor’s office noted, the deputy head of one of the district RSCs who was on the bus and was the group’s senior officer during the transportation of the mobilized men took no measures to stop the unlawful actions of his subordinate, despite having a real opportunity to do so.

"After arriving at the collection point, medics pronounced the mobilized man dead," Nemyrivsky said.

The indictments against the Kyiv RSC serviceman and the deputy head of one of Kyiv’s district RSCs have now been sent to court, the head of the special prosecutor’s office said. The servicemen are charged with abuse of authority causing grave consequences committed under martial law, deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm causing the victim’s death (part 5 of article 426-1 and part 2 of article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and deliberate failure to stop a criminal offense committed by a subordinate causing grave consequences under martial law (part 4 of article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) respectively.

Nemyrivsky specified that since their detention, the accused have been held in custody with no possibility of posting bail.

The head of the Darnytsia special prosecutor’s office stressed: "Having a uniform, weapons or special powers does not exempt one from the obligation to comply with the law. Martial law does not cancel the value of human life and does not give the right to cruelty or impunity. Everyone who abuses power and uses violence will be held accountable regardless of position or status."

Nemyrivsky added that the RSC serviceman faces up to 12 years in prison, and the deputy RSC head up to 10 years.

Tags: #nemyrivsky #servicemen

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