Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:12 22.05.2026

Coffins of OUN head Melnyk and his wife lie in state at UGCC Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv

2 min read
Coffins of OUN head Melnyk and his wife lie in state at UGCC Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sobor.voskresinnia/

The coffins of colonel of the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UPR) and head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia Fedak-Melnyk have been laid out for public veneration at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) in Kyiv.

"The mortal remains of Andriy Melnyk and Sofia Melnyk arrived in the capital overnight. They were received by His Grace Bishop Yosyf Milyan together with the clergy of the Patriarchal Cathedral… Throughout May 22 and 23, anyone who wishes may come to the church to pray and pay their respects to the outstanding Ukrainian statesman and his wife," the Cathedral said.

The cathedral’s clergy, together with the faithful, are holding joint memorial services, uniting in prayer and gratitude for their lives, sacrifice and decades of service to the Ukrainian cause.

"Today Ukraine is returning home not only an outstanding figure - we are returning a part of our own historical memory. Andriy Melnyk did not have the opportunity to return to his native land during his lifetime, but today his journey finally ends at home, in Ukrainian soil, for which he fought throughout his entire life," the statement said.

As reported, in June 2025 the Cabinet of Ministers approved procedures for carrying out reburials at the NVMK of prominent fighters for Ukrainian independence in the 20th century.

In late March, Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov said that in the near future, following all discussions, he would submit to the president proposals regarding the creation of a Pantheon of prominent Ukrainians, listing prominent figures of Ukrainian origin currently buried abroad.

On May 15, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed that the remains of Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia Fedak-Melnyk be reburied in Ukraine at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

On May 19, a ceremony of exhumation of the remains of OUN head Melnyk and his wife took place in Luxembourg. The reburial at the NVMK will take place on May 24.

On May 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is in negotiations regarding the return of the body of UPR Army colonel, Sich Riflemen commander and founder and first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists Yevhen Konovalets, who is buried at Crooswijk cemetery in the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Tags: #melnyk

MORE ABOUT

18:09 19.05.2026
Ceremony to exhume remains of OUN leader Melnyk, his wife held in Luxembourg

Ceremony to exhume remains of OUN leader Melnyk, his wife held in Luxembourg

10:34 06.02.2026
Melnyk: TPP in Kharkiv destroyed by Russians - symbol of Europe's inability to protect Ukraine

Melnyk: TPP in Kharkiv destroyed by Russians - symbol of Europe's inability to protect Ukraine

11:29 13.01.2026
Russia's recent attacks demonstrate Putin's determination to continue his barbaric war – Ukraine's Permanent Rep to UNSC

Russia's recent attacks demonstrate Putin's determination to continue his barbaric war – Ukraine's Permanent Rep to UNSC

21:10 07.04.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Melnyk as permanent rep to UN, dismisses him from post of Ambassador to Brazil – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Melnyk as permanent rep to UN, dismisses him from post of Ambassador to Brazil – decree

13:23 20.06.2023
Zelenskyy appoints Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil – decree

18:26 13.06.2022
Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

11:04 07.09.2021
Ukrainian Wikipedians have published a book dedicated to Mask and Bandera

Ukrainian Wikipedians have published a book dedicated to Mask and Bandera

09:30 09.02.2021
Leader of CDU Germany Laschet supports idea of ​​EU enlargement, giving Ukraine 'European perspective' - ​​Ambassador Melnyk

Leader of CDU Germany Laschet supports idea of ​​EU enlargement, giving Ukraine 'European perspective' - ​​Ambassador Melnyk

08:55 22.12.2020
Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

10:09 06.08.2019
Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Defense forces targeted Yaroslavl refinery overnight - around 700 km from Ukrainian territory

USA approves $108.1 mln sale of HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

LATEST

Sybiha holds first personal meeting with new Hungarian MFA head, parties agree to second round of minority consultations next week

URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

Ukrainian arms manufacturers simplify import of foreign components – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: Defense forces targeted Yaroslavl refinery overnight - around 700 km from Ukrainian territory

Explosion rocks MOL refinery in Hungary, one killed and wounded reported - official

Man killed in Kherson in enemy drone attack - official

Two servicemen from Kyiv recruitment centers to stand trial for beating mobilized man to death - head of Darnytsia special prosecutor's office

Ukraine and Serbia agree on cooperation in European integration

USA to deploy around 5,000 troops to Poland

USA approves $108.1 mln sale of HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

AD
AD