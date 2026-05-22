Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:54 22.05.2026

Ukraine and Serbia agree on cooperation in European integration

1 min read
Ukraine and Serbia agree on cooperation in European integration
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/UA.EU.NATO/

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka and Serbian Minister for European Integration Nemanja Starovic signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of European integration, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration said.

"The document provides for the exchange of experience in the field of European integration and the negotiation process, cooperation between state institutions of the two countries, the development of professional training for civil servants and the exchange of knowledge on the implementation of EU acquis," the Office said.

The memorandum also provides for the exchange of experience on the proper planning, management and use of international technical assistance, including EU funds.

In addition, the parties agreed to hold joint training sessions, educational programs and exchanges between civil servants, and to organize consultations, conferences, round tables and other joint events in the context of the European integration process.

As reported, Ukraine and Serbia agreed to resume work on concluding a free trade agreement.

Tags: #ukraine #integration #serbia

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