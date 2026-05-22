Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:17 22.05.2026

USA approves $108.1 mln sale of HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

2 min read
USA approves $108.1 mln sale of HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

The US Department of State has made a decision approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of equipment to support the HAWK missile system and related equipment, according to the State Department website.

The estimated total cost is $108.1 million.

As reported, the Government of Ukraine has requested to purchase mast-mounted trailers; substantial modifications and maintenance; spare parts, consumables, and accessories; repair and return support; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics services; and other related elements of logistics and program support for the FrankenSAM HAWK missile systems.

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust integrated air defense capability. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," the report says.

In addition, the State Department announcement noted that this sale "will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

The State Department also noted that the sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region. It is mentioned that the principal contractor will be the Sierra Nevada Corporation, located in Englewood, Colorado.

Meanwhile, the proposed sale will have no adverse impact on US defense readiness.

Tags: #hawk #state_department

MORE ABOUT

12:54 11.06.2025
State Department calls on Russia to ‘immediately cease’ strikes on Ukraine

State Department calls on Russia to ‘immediately cease’ strikes on Ukraine

09:56 28.05.2025
Conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomacy – State Department

Conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomacy – State Department

10:50 30.04.2025
State Dept: North Korea responsible for Russia's war against Ukraine

State Dept: North Korea responsible for Russia's war against Ukraine

13:33 27.03.2025
US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

19:26 11.03.2025
US State Dept Spokeswoman on Jeddah meeting: We’re very optimistic

US State Dept Spokeswoman on Jeddah meeting: We’re very optimistic

10:19 11.03.2025
Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

Talks between Ukrainian-U.S. delegations to begin at 11:00 Kyiv time

20:37 06.09.2024
Defense Ministry thanks Spain for full battery of HAWK

Defense Ministry thanks Spain for full battery of HAWK

14:05 22.09.2023
Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

20:43 08.03.2023
Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

10:11 16.06.2021
Ukrainian Ambassador to hold meeting at U.S. State Department after Biden-Putin talks

Ukrainian Ambassador to hold meeting at U.S. State Department after Biden-Putin talks

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Defense forces targeted Yaroslavl refinery overnight - around 700 km from Ukrainian territory

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

LATEST

Sybiha holds first personal meeting with new Hungarian MFA head, parties agree to second round of minority consultations next week

URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

Ukrainian arms manufacturers simplify import of foreign components – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: Defense forces targeted Yaroslavl refinery overnight - around 700 km from Ukrainian territory

Explosion rocks MOL refinery in Hungary, one killed and wounded reported - official

Man killed in Kherson in enemy drone attack - official

Two servicemen from Kyiv recruitment centers to stand trial for beating mobilized man to death - head of Darnytsia special prosecutor's office

Coffins of OUN head Melnyk and his wife lie in state at UGCC Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv

Ukraine and Serbia agree on cooperation in European integration

USA to deploy around 5,000 troops to Poland

AD
AD