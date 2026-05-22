USA approves $108.1 mln sale of HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

The US Department of State has made a decision approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of equipment to support the HAWK missile system and related equipment, according to the State Department website.

The estimated total cost is $108.1 million.

As reported, the Government of Ukraine has requested to purchase mast-mounted trailers; substantial modifications and maintenance; spare parts, consumables, and accessories; repair and return support; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics services; and other related elements of logistics and program support for the FrankenSAM HAWK missile systems.

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust integrated air defense capability. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," the report says.

In addition, the State Department announcement noted that this sale "will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

The State Department also noted that the sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region. It is mentioned that the principal contractor will be the Sierra Nevada Corporation, located in Englewood, Colorado.

Meanwhile, the proposed sale will have no adverse impact on US defense readiness.