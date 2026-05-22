Zelenskyy checks fulfillment of instructions on development of Slavutych infrastructure

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working visit to Slavutych, heard a report on the fulfillment of previously issued instructions on the development of the city’s energy and security infrastructure, the presidential office said.

"During a previous working visit to Slavutych, the head of state instructed, in particular, the development of a strategy for the local hospital and the equipping of school shelters," the statement said.

Kyiv regional military administration head Mykola Kalashnyk and Slavutych mayor Yurii Fomichev reported that shelters with rest rooms, medical stations and canteens have been equipped in four of the city’s schools. Reconstruction of 43 apartments for internally displaced persons has been completed, with a further 54 apartments planned for handover in August.

Construction of an EU-funded energy hub with a total generation capacity of 2.2 MW is expected to be completed by June. The facility includes cogeneration units, solar generation and energy storage systems and is capable of meeting over 60% of the city’s needs.

A 2.5-kilometer barrier-free route is also being laid out in Slavutych, and measures to strengthen anti-drone protection of the city and Kyiv region as a whole are ongoing.