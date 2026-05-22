Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:53 22.05.2026

Five people wounded in Russian aggression in Kherson region

1 min read

Five people were wounded in Kherson region on Thursday as a result of Russian aggression, the city military administration (CMA) press service and Kherson regional prosecutor's office said.

"According to the investigation, on May 21, 2026, the Russian army carried out a massive air strike on communities in Kherson region. It also shelled with artillery, mortar weapons and deployed various types of drones. As of 17:30, four people were recorded as having been wounded as a result of Russian aggression," the prosecutor's office said.

According to reports, in the morning the Russian army began dropping aerial bombs in Kherson district, wounding two civilian men.

Two police officers were also wounded during demining operations.

According to the CMA, a 67-year-old woman was seriously injured in Kherson after detonating an unknown explosive device.

According to preliminary information, the victim picked up an unknown object in Dniprovsky district.

As a result of the detonation, she sustained a mine-blast injury, traumatic amputation of the left hand and shrapnel wounds to the head, chest and legs.

Tags: #kherson #attacks

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