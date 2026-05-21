Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:07 21.05.2026

Zelenskyy, Estonian PM discuss preparations for NB8 format with Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Estonian PM discuss preparations for NB8 format with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal have discussed preparations for the NB8 format with Ukraine, which will take place in Tallinn, Estonia, in June, the press service of the President's Office has said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal. They discussed preparations for the NB8 format with Ukraine, which will take place in Estonia. The head of state stressed that our country expects productive results," the President's Office said on its website.

The president thanked Estonia for its support from the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. The head of state informed the prime minister about the situation at the front and expressed gratitude for his kind words about Ukrainian warriors. According to the president, Ukraine's position on the battlefield is now indeed stronger than in previous years.

Zelenskyy and Michal also discussed diplomatic and security prospects. The leaders agreed to continue substantive work on all issues, including security matters.

NB8, the Nordic-Baltic Eight, is a regional cooperation format that brings together Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The NB8 summit is expected to take place in Tallinn in June, as Estonia holds the presidency of this regional grouping in 2026.

Tags: #zelenskyy #estonia #nb8

MORE ABOUT

20:49 21.05.2026
Appearance of drones in Baltic Region direct consequence of Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine – Estonian FM

Appearance of drones in Baltic Region direct consequence of Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine – Estonian FM

19:38 21.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Strike on Syzran refinery confirmed

Zelenskyy: Strike on Syzran refinery confirmed

18:35 21.05.2026
Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

14:05 21.05.2026
Zelenskyy discusses further steps to hold Russia financially accountable with head of Naftogaz

Zelenskyy discusses further steps to hold Russia financially accountable with head of Naftogaz

20:01 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

19:41 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

15:41 20.05.2026
Mindich files lawsuit against Zelenskyy to challenge sanctions

Mindich files lawsuit against Zelenskyy to challenge sanctions

15:34 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We should expect Russia to make political decisions similar to those on Transnistrian region of Moldova

Zelenskyy: We should expect Russia to make political decisions similar to those on Transnistrian region of Moldova

15:24 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to increase forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to increase forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction

20:56 19.05.2026
Zelenskyy, Markarova discuss work with partners in investment, economic areas, incl defense technology, innovation

Zelenskyy, Markarova discuss work with partners in investment, economic areas, incl defense technology, innovation

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

LATEST

JYSK opens renovated store in Chernihiv

IDPs, residents of occupied territories, infrastructure protection, drones discussed on GLOBSEC 2026

Five suspects in case on cover-up of 'porn office' network taken into custody with possibility of bail – PGO

National Securities and Stock Market Commission and UCIF sign cooperation memo in field of virtual assets

Ukraine has political will to meet all requirements for full EU membership, associated status inappropriate – committee head

If bail is increased, we will look for money – Yermak

Lukashenko's words mean nothing, look at his actions – presidential advisor

Number of people injured in Dnipro rises to 11, incl child – authorities

I remain in Ukraine, will help military if possible - Yermak after court decision

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

AD
AD