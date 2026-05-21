Zelenskyy, Estonian PM discuss preparations for NB8 format with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal have discussed preparations for the NB8 format with Ukraine, which will take place in Tallinn, Estonia, in June, the press service of the President's Office has said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal. They discussed preparations for the NB8 format with Ukraine, which will take place in Estonia. The head of state stressed that our country expects productive results," the President's Office said on its website.

The president thanked Estonia for its support from the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. The head of state informed the prime minister about the situation at the front and expressed gratitude for his kind words about Ukrainian warriors. According to the president, Ukraine's position on the battlefield is now indeed stronger than in previous years.

Zelenskyy and Michal also discussed diplomatic and security prospects. The leaders agreed to continue substantive work on all issues, including security matters.

NB8, the Nordic-Baltic Eight, is a regional cooperation format that brings together Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The NB8 summit is expected to take place in Tallinn in June, as Estonia holds the presidency of this regional grouping in 2026.