Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 21.05.2026

JYSK opens renovated store in Chernihiv

2 min read
JYSK opens renovated store in Chernihiv

International home goods chain JYSK has opened a renovated store in Chernihiv at the Hollywood shopping center (74 Levka Lukyanenko Avenue), the company's press service reported.

"We continue to invest in the development of our network in Ukraine and update our stores, even in challenging conditions. It's important for us to stay close to our customers, create a modern space for comfortable shopping, and inspire them to decorate their homes in Scandinavian style," comments Yevhen Ivanitsa, Country Director of JYSK in Ukraine.

The store has now been completely renovated in line with the JYSK 3.0 concept—with a modern design, improved navigation, and a more convenient customer experience. Its retail space is 896 square meters, with a 210 square meter warehouse area, and a total store area of ​​1,135 square meters. A comfortable 29 square meter social area has also been created for employees.

JYSK continues to actively expand its network in Ukraine. This summer, two new JYSK stores will open in Kyiv metropolitan area – in the RayON shopping center in Kyiv and in the new InzhurPark shopping center in Brovary.

These openings are part of JYSK's wider international initiative to open 100 new stores in European capitals over the next three years.

Currently, JYSK operates 114 stores in 39 cities and an online store, jysk.ua, in Ukraine, with the retailer employing nearly 1,000 people. The Scandinavian chain plans to expand to 120 stores by the end of 2026.

According to the YouControl analytical system, the revenue of JYSK Ukraine LLC in January-September 2025 increased by 24% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching UAH 5.3 billion, while net profit increased by 22%, reaching UAH 959 million.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group, with over 3,500 stores in 50 countries. JYSK's revenue in the 2024/2025 financial year was EUR 6.2 billion.

Tags: #network #retailer

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