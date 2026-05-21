National Securities and Stock Market Commission and UCIF sign cooperation memo in field of virtual assets

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the international technical assistance project "Strengthening the Capacities to Combat Illicit Finance in Ukraine" (UCIF-Ukraine Counter Illicit Finance) signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of virtual assets (VA).

As reported on the regulator's Telegram channel, the document aims to strengthen financial monitoring and combat illegal financial transactions, particularly in the VA market.

Furthermore, joint efforts are envisaged to develop market regulation, train specialists, and share international experience.