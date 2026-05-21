Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:58 21.05.2026

National Securities and Stock Market Commission and UCIF sign cooperation memo in field of virtual assets

1 min read

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the international technical assistance project "Strengthening the Capacities to Combat Illicit Finance in Ukraine" (UCIF-Ukraine Counter Illicit Finance) signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of virtual assets (VA).

As reported on the regulator's Telegram channel, the document aims to strengthen financial monitoring and combat illegal financial transactions, particularly in the VA market.

Furthermore, joint efforts are envisaged to develop market regulation, train specialists, and share international experience.

Tags: #commission #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

09:55 14.05.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces expand cooperation in civil-military interaction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces expand cooperation in civil-military interaction

19:16 21.04.2026
Interagency commission on defense industry, technologies to speed launch of new developments – Umerov

Interagency commission on defense industry, technologies to speed launch of new developments – Umerov

19:25 01.04.2026
National Securities and Stock Market Commission postpones submission of reports for 2025, Q1 2026 for asset management companies, mutual investment institutions, and non-state pension funds until June 2026

National Securities and Stock Market Commission postpones submission of reports for 2025, Q1 2026 for asset management companies, mutual investment institutions, and non-state pension funds until June 2026

09:55 24.03.2026
Latvia, Ukraine sign strategic defense industry partnership agreement

Latvia, Ukraine sign strategic defense industry partnership agreement

19:46 02.03.2026
Vodafone Ukraine signs memo with AST SpaceMobile on smartphone connectivity via satellites

Vodafone Ukraine signs memo with AST SpaceMobile on smartphone connectivity via satellites

17:49 26.01.2026
Ukrfinzhytlo, Revive begin work on affordable housing program for workers in critical sectors

Ukrfinzhytlo, Revive begin work on affordable housing program for workers in critical sectors

21:12 13.01.2026
Moldova prepares to start negotiations with IMF on new cooperation program

Moldova prepares to start negotiations with IMF on new cooperation program

18:32 15.12.2025
BGV signs memos in Riyadh with potential partners

BGV signs memos in Riyadh with potential partners

18:21 05.11.2025
Energoatom to explore new generator modifications using French Arabelle Solutions technology

Energoatom to explore new generator modifications using French Arabelle Solutions technology

19:36 28.10.2025
WithSecure, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy sign memo to strengthen cyberdefense

WithSecure, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy sign memo to strengthen cyberdefense

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Estonian PM discuss preparations for NB8 format with Ukraine

Appearance of drones in Baltic Region direct consequence of Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine – Estonian FM

JYSK opens renovated store in Chernihiv

IDPs, residents of occupied territories, infrastructure protection, drones discussed on GLOBSEC 2026

Five suspects in case on cover-up of 'porn office' network taken into custody with possibility of bail – PGO

Ukraine has political will to meet all requirements for full EU membership, associated status inappropriate – committee head

If bail is increased, we will look for money – Yermak

Zelenskyy: Strike on Syzran refinery confirmed

Lukashenko's words mean nothing, look at his actions – presidential advisor

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

AD
AD