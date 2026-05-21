Ukraine has political will to meet all requirements for full EU membership, associated status inappropriate – committee head

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Ukraine has the political will to meet all requirements for acquiring full membership in the European Union, so there is no reason to offer it associated membership, the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Chairman Oleksandr Merezhko (the Servant of the People faction) has said.

"Ukraine is interested in becoming a full member of the EU. On the part of Ukraine, in particular on the part of the president, government, and parliament, there is the political will to meet all the necessary requirements for acquiring full membership in the EU, and therefore there is no reason for any other unclear status for Ukraine," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, commenting on the proposal of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to grant Ukraine the status of an associate member of the EU.

According to the lawmaker, Ukraine's accession to the EU is important from both security and political points of view, "since solidarity and support of all EU members will stand behind Ukraine as a full member of the EU, which in itself can become an important deterrent against Russian aggression." He also said that Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union is important for Ukraine and for the European security architecture, since on its basis general European security can be developed and strengthened, an integral part of which is Ukraine.

"It is clear that this article is not a substitute for NATO, but still in modern conditions it is also an important factor in European security," Merezhko said.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin fears the unity of EU countries, and therefore Ukraine's accession to the EU as a full member would mean a strategic defeat for him, he said.

"If Ukraine meets all the criteria and requirements for EU membership, then why offer it some limited status? Now the EU should be no less interested in Ukraine's membership than Ukraine itself, because Ukraine is of great importance for ensuring European security and has great economic potential," the committee chairman said.

Merz has previously suggested that EU leaders consider a new special status for Ukraine as an associate member of the European Union.